Florida teenager, 17, is charged with masterminding massive Twitter hack

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was apprehended on Friday early morning in Tampa

A teenager in Florida has actually been apprehended and implicated of managing a massive Twitter breach previously this month that impacted lots of prominent users.

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was apprehended on Friday early morning in Tampa after a federal examination zeroed in on him, and deals with 30 felony charges that will be prosecuted in state court.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office called Clark the ‘mastermind’ of the July 15 breach, which saw well-known Twitter accounts pirated and utilized to advocate contributions of bitcoin to a wallet managed by the assaulter.

Authorities state that the hacker behind the attack netted more than $100,000 in bitcoin through the unlawful plan.

‘This “Bit-Con” was developed to take cash from routine Americans all over the nation, consisting of right here in Florida,’ stated Hillsborough State Attorney AndrewWarren ‘This massive scams was managed right here in our yard, and we will not stand for that.’

