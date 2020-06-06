Florida Supreme Court blocks assault weapon ban from ballot

The modification language would have made an exception for anybody who already lawfully owned an assault weapon so long as they registered it with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But the court docket in a 4-1 opinion mentioned the ballot abstract was deceptive as a result of it mentioned weapons lawfully possessed earlier than the initiative was handed could be exempted.

The court docket dominated that voters could be deceived as a result of the initiative would not have protected the weapon itself, however slightly the one that lawfully owned it. In different phrases, individuals who legally owned a weapon would not be capable to promote it or give it to another person.

“While the ballot summary purports to exempt registered assault weapons lawfully possessed prior to the Initiative’s effective date, the Initiative does not categorically exempt the assault weapon, only the current owner’s possession of that assault weapon. The ballot summary is therefore affirmatively misleading,” the court docket wrote in its opinion.

Justice Jorge Labarga disagreed with the bulk, and mentioned the 75-word restrict on the ballot abstract cannot present each element of your entire initiative. But he mentioned the language was clear.

“The ballot title and summary provide fair notice and equip voters to educate themselves about the details of the Initiative,” Labarga wrote. “Consequently, the Initiative should be placed on the ballot.”

If the language was authorized and group had gathered sufficient petitions to put it on the ballot, it will have wanted 60% voter approval to cross,

The ruling prompted a powerful response from Ban Assault Weapons now. The group is chaired by Gail Schwartz, whose 14-year-old nephew Alex Schachter was killed through the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day 2018.

“The Supreme Court, now controlled by the NRA in the same way as our Governor and our Legislature, has fundamentally failed the people of Florida,” Schwartz said in a news release. “Not only has the Legislature recently made it harder to pass ballot initiatives, now the people must also face a Court of rightwing ideologues who will only approve initiatives they agree with politically.”

The state had licensed about 175,000 of the greater than 766,000 voter signatures wanted to put the proposal on the ballot. But for the reason that petitions used the language the court docket says is invalid, the group can’t merely tweak the ballot abstract. It must begin over.

Attorney General Ashley Moody opposed the ballot initiative, as did the National Rifle Association, which employed a authorized group to struggle it.

“We are pleased with the Court’s ruling. It is extraordinarily important that when a voter steps into the voting booth, they know what they are voting on,” mentioned Moody spokeswoman Lauren Cassedy.

The group that launched the initiative raised about $2 million within the effort to get it on the 2022 ballot, together with greater than 300 donations from Parkland residents. The group Americans for Gun Safety Now contributed a minimum of $260,000 to the trouble, however a spokeswoman mentioned it had no remark as a result of it wasn’t concerned within the authorized proceedings.