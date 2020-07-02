Florida State University Says Employees Aren’t Allowed To Take Care Of Children While Working From Home – Seriously?!

The Sunshine State is yet again in the news headlines for all the wrong reasons, but this time, don’t blame Florida Man… blame Florida State University!

The public research university up in Tallahassee, in the northern part of the state, is under fire on social media today after announcing that at the time of early August, they will no more continue to allow employees to simultaneously look after their kids while a home based job. They had granted a temporary exception back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, but as WCTV2 News reports, a university email to staff this week noted it was soon to expire.

In part, it read that in only over monthly from now, parents would once again need to find childcare options while working remotely:

“In March 2020, the University communicated a temporary exception to policy which allowed employees to care for children at home while on the Temporary Remote Work agreement. Effective Aug. 7, 2020, the University will return to normal policy and will no longer allow employees to care for children while working remotely.”

Like… really?

So, parents are supposed to work in one room and hire a baby sitter for their children in one other room, and the parent can’t just take thirty seconds here and there to test up on ’em?! Like parenting during a pandemic amid children’s school closures and other son or daughter care problems isn’t already tough enough?! Is this really where we’re at as a society today?? Oh, Florida…

For many, the original reaction has been confusion and frustration. Dr. Jenny Root, an assistant professor of special education at the university, spoke to The Lily about her initial thoughts concerning the policy, saying:

“My initial thought was, ‘well, what am I supposed to do with [my kids]?’ None of us are enjoying this. It makes me feel just like I’m a failure at every thing I do. [FSU is] acting like they gave us this privilege to look at our children while we worked — when that’s literally what I had to accomplish.”

No kidding!

FSU attempted to calm the controversy in a canned statement released to the media. Associate Vice President for Human Resources Renisha Gibbs said of the brand new rule:

“As FSU looks toward resuming normal campus operations — as conditions allow — we felt a responsibility to provide our employees notice of our intention to return to our standard telecommuting agreement that requires dependent or child-care arrangements while working remotely. If employees do not have day care options or choose not to send their children to school in the fall, they should work with their supervisors to identify a flexible work schedule that allows them to fulfill their work duties and their family responsibilities.”

Uh-huh… that seems like a major headache for many who don’t have quick access to simple child care!

What do U make of this potentially problematic policy decision, Perezcious readers?! We obtain it, university officials want to make certain their employees are productive, and the school is hoping to have back to some sort of normalcy… but is this really the strategy to use about doing that??

Sound OFF down below with all your viewpoint on the problem! We wish to hear from you!