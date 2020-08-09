Florida State basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Jalen Warley commits to Seminoles

Watch Now:

5-Star Guard Jalen Warley Announces His Commitment

( 0: 56).

Florida State protected a dedication from a five-star basketball possibility for the 2nd recruiting class in a row on Sunday when combination guard Jalen Warley devoted to the Seminoles over Michigan, Virginia, Memphis, Miami andOregon Warley revealed his choice on CBS Sports HQ.

Warley, who is ranked theNo 23 general gamer in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-4 and thought about experienced enough to play a facilitator function or be a main scoring alternative. His dedication continues the momentum for a Florida State program experiencing success on the court and in recruiting.

Warley has the size to play either guard position. His hunting report from 247Sports is as follows: