Florida sheriff’s lieutenant dies after being hospitalized for weeks with coronavirus

Lt Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr., 47, of the Broward County Sheriff’s workplace (BSO) passed away Sunday, according to a BSO news release. Rengifo had actually been hospitalized considering that July 27.

He is endured by his partner and boy along with a host of family members and pals, the release stated.

Rengifo belonged to the BSO for more than twenty years and most just recently was appointed to the Youth and Neighborhood Services Bureau, the declaration stated.