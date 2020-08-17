Florida sheriff’s lieutenant dies after being hospitalized for weeks with coronavirus

Lt Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr., 47, of the Broward County Sheriff’s workplace (BSO) passed away Sunday, according to a BSO news release. Rengifo had actually been hospitalized considering that July 27.
He is endured by his partner and boy along with a host of family members and pals, the release stated.
Rengifo belonged to the BSO for more than twenty years and most just recently was appointed to the Youth and Neighborhood Services Bureau, the declaration stated.
A “true professional,” he was acknowledged as “Detective of the Year” in 2012, the declaration stated.
“Lt. Rengifo was known for his commitment to agency and community and for his superior communication skills,” the declaration stated, including that his manager composed that he “can be counted on to maintain a calm and professional demeanor when dealing with complex and stressful situations.”
Broward County borders Miami-Dade County, which has actually been called the nation’s brand-new coronavirus center by some professionals. An extra 48 cases on Saturday brought Miami-Dade’s death toll over 2,000, according to state health information.
The state reported 3,779 brand-new cases on Saturday alone, according to the Florida Department of Health.