Florida sheriff rips media, defends police amid nationwide unrest: ‘We swore an oath’

He said that his department would uphold the constitutional rights of most peaceful protesters, but that he condemned “lawlessness” and what he referred to as groups which make themselves “a spectacle.”

He also noted that the oath his deputies take ends with “so help me God,” which that he said is “absent from the media’s message or Black Lives Matter.”

He said his officers had a “great relationship” with the neighborhood citizenry but acknowledged that isn’t the case in many areas.

“I just wanted to take a stand with these men and with these women who feel the same way that I do: Lawlessness, that’s unacceptable in this country,” he said, adding a stern warning to anybody who may be considering bringing chaos to his community.

Don’t fall victim to subjecting you to ultimately this conversation that police force is bad, that police force is the enemy of the citizens that we’re sworn to protect and serve. — Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

Near the end of his 3 minute, 18 second video, he cautioned that if his department were to be overwhelmed by violent protesters from out of town, he would deputize “every lawful gun owner” in the county “to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility.”

Daniels is the first African-American sheriff in his county’s history, according to the Florida Times Union, which also reported he is up for reelection and under investigation regarding the the arrest of an officer with whom he’d allegedly had an affair.

Mike Taylor, one of Daniels’ six challengers in the election, ripped the idea of deputizing citizens en masse, based on the report.

“I don’t believe it was intended to be a pro-police message,” that he told the paper. “Real police professionalism actually acknowledges that professionally trained police officers cannot be replaced by a swearing-in ceremony.”