Florida sheriff orders deputies not to wear masks, bans civilians in masks from office

A Florida sheriff barred deputies from wearing facial coverings in most work settings, authorities said Wednesday, even as the state continues to struggle with record-breaking coronavirus numbers.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods insisted there’s no conclusive evidence that wearing masks curbs the spread of the virus — despite explicit CDC guidelines saying just that.

“Now, I can already hear the whining and just so you know I did not make this decision easily and I have weighed it out for the past 2 weeks,” according to a memo Woods wrote to staff and was provided to NBC News by the sheriff’s office.

“We can debate and argue all day of why and why not. The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t.”

The policy applies to all 900 department employees, and Woods said his decision is final.

“This is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion,” he wrote.

Marion County, with a population of about 365,000, is in heart of Florida’s Horse County. The county seat is in Ocala, which is about 40 miles south of Gainesville.

The city of Ocala has its own police force of about 300 employees, with about one-third of them being sworn law enforcement officers.

The department, the second biggest policing agency in Marion County, has no policy explicitly mandating or barring mask use…