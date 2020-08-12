Florida Sheriff Bans Deputies From Wearing Face Masks While On Duty

A Florida sheriff simply defied the Left by prohibiting deputies from wearing face masks while on duty.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has actually chosen that his 900 workers will not use face coverings of any kind throughout work, under many scenarios.

“We can debate and argue all day of why and why not,” Woods composed in an e-mail to his personnel on Tuesday, according to the Ocala Star-Banner.

“The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t,” he included. “Since the beginning of this pandemic the operation of this office has not changed and no wearing of masks has been put in place.”

Wood went on to state that “effective immediately, any individual walking in to any one of our lobbies (which includes the main office and all district offices) that is wearing a mask will be asked to remove it… In light of the current events when it comes to the sentiment and/or hatred toward law enforcement in our country today, this is being done to ensure there is clear communication and for identification purposes of any individual walking into a lobby.”

There are, nevertheless, a couple of exceptions to Woods’s restriction. Any deputy that is operating in schools, the court house, the prison, at a medical facility, and deputies in …