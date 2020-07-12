Florida shatters largest single-day record of coronavirus infections in US while world sees cases spike

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The grim news comes because the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global COVID-19 cases, with 230,370 more infections recorded in 24 hours.

Florida has had a record-breaking week leading to the all-time surge in cases. The state reported 514 fatalities a week ago, averaging 73 deaths each day. Three weeks hence, the daily average was 30 deaths.

The total number of deaths in Florida climbed to at the least 4,242 on Sunday.

This is a developing news story; check right back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.