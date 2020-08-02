Florida shark attack: A surfer was bit while swimming at New Smyrna Beach

The 22- year-old was in the waters in New Smyrna Beach around 5 p.m. when she was bit on the foot by a shark while in chest deep water, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Captain TamraMalphurs

.

The female, from Sanford, Florida, did not see the shark and suffered non-life threatening injuries from the bite, Malphurs informed CNN.

“She was not transported to the hospital by ambulance,” Malphurs stated.

The occurrence comes simply one week after an 11- year-old young boy was likewise bit on the foot in New SmyrnaBeach This is the 4th shark bite in Volusia County up until now this year, according toMalphurs

.