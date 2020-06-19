Florida Sen. Rubio introduces NIL bill to push NCAA changes

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rubio’s Fairness in Collegiate Athletics Act also comes six days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill that would open that market for college athletes in the state. That law adopts effect July 2021. California and Colorado have passed similar laws that get into effect in 2023. The NCAA is seeking help from Congress as more states push forward making use of their own NIL bills.

“We can’t have 50 separate laws. It will destroy college athletics,” Rubio, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter.

The bill gives the NCAA until June 2021 to have new rules set up that will supersede states laws. The NCAA is already focusing on those reforms, with a target date on January to have legislation its member schools can vote on.

“We look forward to collaborating with our elected officials to affect the necessary change,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “Further, we’re committed to working with policymakers to craft a system that enables student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness while also maintaining our uniquely American, education-based collegiate athletics model.”

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, an advocacy group, said Rubio’s bill would be a step back for athletes, giving to much power to NCAA to craft a federal law.

“Senator Rubio’s bill undermines the rights and protections guaranteed to Florida athletes that the Florida state legislature and governor adopted as law just days ago.. It undermines economic freedom, states’ rights, and provides the NCAA immunity for illegal activities. We encourage him to change course on this issue,” Huma said.

In Rubio’s bill, the Federal Trade Commission might have the authority to enforce the law of course, if the NCAA does not meet up with the deadline to have new rules set up the FTC could impose penalties such as for example large fines against the association.

“It protects the athletes. It allows them to be compensated. These kids deserve to make a little bit of money while they’re in college,” Rubio said. “At the same time it prevents the implosion of college athletics.”

Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) introduced a bill last year that will amend the tax code to prevent schools from allowing college athletes to profit from their names, pictures and likenesses. That bill has stalled.

Rubio is section of a bipartisan working group led by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) examining names, image and likeness compensation for college athletes, though Rubio’s bill was separate from that group.

Murphy said he’s glad Rubio introduced legislation, but cautioned against putting too much focus on the interest of the NCAA.

“My belief is that any legislation we pass should put college athletes first, not the financial interests of schools,” Murphy said. “So we need to be really careful to not simply put the fate of athlete endorsement deals in the hands of the NCAA and its rulemakers, who haven’t shown much historical fascination with putting the interests of kids prior to the interests of athletic programs.”