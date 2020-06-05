Florida sees spike in coronavirus cases while approaching new reopening phase

Forty-one deaths have been additionally confirmed Thursday, bringing the state’s coronavirus dying toll to morethan 2,600.

“Florida’s targeted and data-driven approach to fighting COVID-19 and our actions to protect the most vulnerable have flattened the curve in Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis stated in a statement Wednesday.

DeSantis continues to be transferring ahead with phase two of reopening, set to start Friday. Bars and eating places are allowed to function with a higher capability, retail shops and gymnasiums are allowed to be opened at full capability, and private companies like tattoo parlors and spas are allowed to partially reopen.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach — which have had the very best coronavirus case counts — will stay in phase one till additional discover.

Several websites in Florida are actually providing free antibody testing to anybody over the age of 18, with some websites in a position to take a look at as much as 125 individuals a day.

Florida acquired $252 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Wednesday to help with coronavirus-related bills from mid-March by way of April.

“These additional federal funds will further our efforts to expedite critical projects as we move forward our safe, smart, step-by-step plan for Florida’s recovery,” DeSantis stated.

Florida declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus on March 9. President Trump then declared the coronavirus pandemic a nationwide emergency on March 13.

The Florida governor’s workplace, together with the Department of Health, couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.