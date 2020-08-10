Florida reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Florida shattered its record for weekly hospitalizations, making it one of the greatest coronavirus locations in the country.

Some 3,355 individuals were confessed to Florida health centers from Sunday,Aug 2, to Monday, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.

Last Wednesday alone, 621 individuals were confessed to health centers,The Orlando Sentinel reported And in overall, 30,785 individuals have actually been hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 given that the start of the pandemic.

“These are devastating numbers,”Dr Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist and assistant teacher of preventive medication at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, informed NBC News.

The blame, Khan stated, need to be laid at the feet of the Florida leaders who minimized the risk early on and who have actually been sluggish to enforce mask requireds and other public health steps.

“In Florida there has been this ongoing controversy about the severity of the coronavirus crisis,” Khan stated. “There has been a politicization of the issue of wearing masks. This should never have happened, and now we’re seeing the results.”

Overnight, Florida reported 4,155 brand-new cases and 91 deaths. The overall number of cases as of Monday was 532,806, and the statewide death toll was 8,314 and increasing, according to the latest NBC News tally.

In terms of the sheer number of COVID-19 cases, Florida was simply behind California, which leads the country with …