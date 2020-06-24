Florida reports more than 5,500 new Covid-19 cases

An individual walks previous closed companies in New York on May 21. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York City might have to layoff as many as 22,000 metropolis staff to cowl a billion greenback price range hole because of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated at present.

De Blasio opened his Wednesday presser addressing “tough” information discussing the potential possibility of furloughs and layoffs as town addresses its income shortfall.

“We are dealing with the greatest economic crisis this city has known in almost 90 years,” on prime of the healthcare disaster, he stated.

The metropolis estimates a minimal of $9 billion of misplaced income, with the likelihood that it might be more.

In a matter of days town has to move the price range. They have adjusted it all the way down to an $87 billion price range — down from a $95 billion-plus price range in February.

De Blasio stated it’s attending to the purpose the place town must make “very very difficult choices”

He continued: “The last resort would be layoff and furloughs,” of metropolis employees, he stated, including he doesn’t wish to do it however “we are running out of options here, that is the blunt truth.”

When requested which businesses would see layoffs the mayor stated, “If we get to that level” it will “literally be every single agency, and the mayor’s office.”

He added that town is in deep conversations with labor unions looking for higher options.