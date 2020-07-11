Florida reports 188 new coronavirus deaths, a single-day record for the state

More than seven thousand Moroccans, a lot of them women, are stranded in Spain after their country closed its borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They arrived in Spain to pick good fresh fruit in March, sending their earnings back to families, and were trapped when the season ended in May. Now, 7,200 people are in limbo in Spain’s southern Huelva province with minimal money, in accordance with a statement released early in the day this week by a group of Spanish and Moroccan non-governmental human rights businesses, including local Andalusian group Mujeres 24h.

On Thursday, a group of 15 women staged a protest in in Cartaya, Huelva. The women, who focus on one of the farms involved marched with banners demanding to be permitted to go back home.

“We are here without a job, we have nothing, the money we had we sent it to our family. We are out of money to consume, we need to return. We ask [King] Mohammed VI to send anyone to help us so that we are able to return,” Fátima, among the protesters, said, in a video of the protest obtained by CNN.

“Our children are alone in Morocco, they have nobody to take care of them, we need to go back,” she said. A video of the protesters discussing their situation was obtained by CNN from an activist group.

