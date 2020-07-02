Florida prosecutor recuses herself from probe into sheriff accused of illegally ordering ex-subordinate’s arrest

“In order to avoid an appearance of impropriety, I am requesting that this investigation be reassigned to another judicial circuit for handling,” she wrote.

Daniels is accused of wrongfully ordering the arrest of a lady with whom he was allegedly having an extramarital affair for a long time.

The woman, Cierra Smith, was a corrections officer in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where Daniels had previously been her supervisor, in accordance with Action News.

Prosecutors said Daniels accused her of stalking him and “illegally” ordered a Clay County sergeant to arrest her in May 2019.

At some point, Daniels’ wife reached the scene, according to the Florida Times-Union.

Smith reportedly thought she would definitely see Daniels for their regular meetup and was detained for a few hours but not charged with stalking. Daniels’ wife subsequently filed for divorce that July, the outlet reported.

Nelson wrote in her letter to DeSantis that the investigation is completed but that no decision has been made on whether to find criminal charges.

“Because this investigation involves a matter of great public importance, there is urgency for the reassignment to another judicial circuit,” she concluded.

Daniels also appeared in a viral video earlier this week by which he ripped the media, defended police around the country from calls to defund their departments and said he would deputize “every lawful gun owner” in the county if it were to become overrun by “lawlessness.”

After igniting a controversy with the deputation remarks, that he sought to clarify his comments Thursday.

“We have not given – and will never give – anybody the autonomy or approval under the name of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,” he told an organizer of local peaceful protests in a separate video.

Daniels said the organizer had “some concerns about people who are essentially up in arms or the only thing that they heard was that ‘Hey the sheriff says that he will make special deputies and those deputies will be comprised of lawful, gun owners in Clay County and he will make them special deputies’, which… to some people it sounds like ‘wait a minute, you are going to give people a green light or authorize them to use deadly force on peaceful protesters.’”

That isn’t the case, he said.

“That would be a violation or dereliction of my duties as the sheriff,” he added. “That would also be a violation of state statute.”

The Clay County Board of Commissioners declined to comment.

