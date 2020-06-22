Florida Prison Inmate Allegedly Beaten to Death by Guard

A prison inmate in Central Florida was allegedly beaten to death by a corrections officer as other guards watched.

51-year-old Christopher Howell died last week while serving a 4-year sentence at the Lake Correctional Institution near Orlando following a 2018 conviction for stealing some phone chargers and threatening people who have a knife.

According to reports citing inside prison sources, Howell was allegedly beaten Thursday by a guard after that he refused an order from within his cell. He was reportedly handcuffed and defenseless while at least 2 other officers stood by and did nothing.

Howell was later pronounced dead, but insiders think he died during the beating. The Florida Department of Corrections says it cannot release the names of the officers involved due to a study, but does say most of the guards were put on administrative leave.

This latest incident of alleged brutality is causing an uproar — protests are scheduled for Tuesday to decry Howell’s death, with some advocates calling for charges to be filed contrary to the guards have been involved.