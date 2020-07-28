Florida police search for missing mom of boy found wandering alone

“She was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 (mid-to-late 90s model), with a maroon or red tailgate and a ‘Baby on Board’ sign on the passenger window,” they stated.

FLORIDA POLICE FIND TODDLER WANDERING ALONE, STILL LOOKING FOR MOMS AND DADS AFTER 24- HOUR SEARCH

Police stated they think the young child’s mom is Leila Cavett, 21.

An Alabama lady, Gina Lewis, informed Fox 7 Miami that Cavett is her sis. She stated the boy is Cavett’s 2-year-old kid Kamdyn.

TEXAS MOM, 2 YOUNG CHILDREN FOUND DEAD IN SUV, PROMPTING PROBE: POLICE

“That is my nephew, 100%,” Lewis informed the station.

She stated she was eliminated the boy was safe, however revealed worry about her sis, who had actually been residing in Georgia and does not have any ties to Florida.

“She never mentioned to us about going anywhere,” Lewis stated, according to the station “Like I was saying, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, so I don’t understand why she would just take an impromptu vacation to Florida.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamdyn was found wandering around a Miramar community Sunday early morning. He had on the unclean diaper and a tee-shirt. He remained in his bare feet.