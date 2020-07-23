Florida police officer, good Samaritan resuscitate man after apparent overdose in heart-pounding video

OFF-DUTY FLORIDA POLICEMAN PULLS KID FAR FROM PASSING SHARK, VIDEO PROGRAMS

“Keep breathing! Breathe! I need you to breathe for me,” Torres shouts in the video footage after identifying the man resting on the walkway. She radios dispatch and starts chest compressions.

As Torres continues to carry out CPR, she calls out to a good Samaritan for assistance.

“Do you know chest compressions?” Torres asks the female. She responds that she does.

“Ok, here’s the deal,” Torres states. “When I get weakened, I’ll require you to take control of!”

The good Samaritan takes control of chest compressions as Torres offers the man a dosage of Narcan, a nasal spray typically utilized to deal with overdoses.

As they continue compressions and wait on paramedics to show up, the man gasps for breath, the video reveals.

The department applauded Torres and the good Samaritan on social networks.

“While Officer Danielle Torres was giving her all to save a man from overdosing, a Good Samaritan stopped to help. Thanks to all of their efforts, this man now has a second chance at life,” the department composed, including the hashtags “working together” and “community policing.”