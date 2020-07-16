Florida mom still missing after 4 weeks as police ask community for help

“At this time we do not have any new information,” a Cape Coral Police Department public affairs officer, Master Sergeant Patrick O’Grady, told Fox News Thursday.

“We are actively asking our community to come forward with any information that could help us locate Lauren,” he said.

A Cape Coral resident found Dumolo’s purse on June 19 at Four Freedoms Park, a place she was known to visit, and her cell phone was later found in her apartment.

Dumolo has brown eyes, is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, has light brown hair that’s been dyed blonde with brown roots; she is known to be a frequent walker as she does not own a car, according a police press release.

Dumolo, whose birthday was Tuesday, was born on July 14, 1990.

She also has several tattoos. Dumolo has a large Namaste tattoo on her right side, rosary beads around her ankle, a “NY” symbol on her pelvis and another symbol on one of her ankles.

Police sent out a community Ping4alert on Dumolo on June 24 and are asking members of the community to help them in their search.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or to submit anonymous tips at www.capecops.com/tips.

The department’s social media platforms also accept tips and information regarding missing persons or by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Authorities have asked that people reference the case number, 20-011323t, if they can.