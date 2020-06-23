Florida mayors vow stricter coronavirus rules as cases spike

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Aventura and Key Biscayne will all require people to wear masks constantly in public, the Miami Herald reported, but the announcement did not address whether masks would be required for things like exercise.

An emergency order in Miami outlining the rules is expected to be signed within the next few days.

“This is what has to happen. We have to become more serious about this,” Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said at the conference. We know that the natural and probable consequence of more higher positive infections are far more hospitalizations. The more hospitalizations you have, the more individuals eventually will go on ventilators. The more individuals go on ventilators, the more individuals will die eventually. That’s why we’re speaking on this.”

Mayors of eight other cities in Miami stopped short of adopting the mask rule but said they would enforce stricter rules.

