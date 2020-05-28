Florida man wanted for murder in 2003 cold case turns self in, sheriff says

FLORIDA MAN SHOOTS, KILLS HOME INTRUDER WHO WAS ATTACKING HIS WIFE, POLICE SAY

It wasn’t till years later that investigators obtained data that indicated Virgin had been murdered. DNA proof was found in 2007, nevertheless it was not sufficient for an arrest at the moment.

The case remained cold for 17 years till advances in scientific expertise allowed for the DNA to be reanalyzed and acknowledge Dale as their suspect, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

“These cases, as with all cases, are a combination of advances in science and technology, but it also always comes back to having someone in law enforcement who doesn’t give up,” stated Sheriff David Morgan instructed the Pensacola News-Journal. “It always comes back to old-fashion police work and being willing to go out there and pound the stone and continue to shake the tree.”

The newspaper reported an area decide signed an arrest warrant earlier this month.

Dale was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and being held in the Escambia County Jail with out bond.

The sheriff was unable to touch upon different potential suspects in the case since it’s now categorized as an energetic investigation.

“We pray this brings a small amount of closer to the family of Marcus Virgin,” Morgan stated. “And to those that bring death to our community, let this be a warning – we never give up, we will eventually bring you to face the bar of justice.”