Florida Man Sets Fire Inside Catholic Church In Ocala After Plowing Van Inside – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A driver plowed right into a church in Ocala and set it on fire as parishioners prepared for Mass Saturday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. A potential suspect is in custody.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that the man crashed a minivan through the leading doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church at about 7:30 a.m. as those inside prepared for morning services.

The man got out and threw some type of incendiary device, causing a fire that resulted in extensive damage to the building.

The man drove off but was stopped by deputies nearby. He had been questioned no charges have been filed early Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The man’s name has not been released and no further details were immediately available. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is helping with the investigation.

