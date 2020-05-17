Florida man says he’s been stuck on cruise ship in Italy for 8 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

A cruise ship employee says that as a consequence of positive check outcomes for COVID-19, he’s nonetheless stuck on a cruise ship that’s docked in Italy. According to the Florida resident, he’s been ready on the ship for about eight weeks now and doesn’t understand how for much longer he’ll be there.

Taylor Grimes was working at a cruise ship jewellery retailer when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, WESH studies. After receiving a number of checks for the virus, he’s ready for permission to depart the ship and eventually return house to Winter Springs, Fla.

According to the information outlet, Grimes has been examined for the virus eight instances. The first check got here again positive and since then, he’s reportedly examined unfavourable at the very least twice. Unfortunately, his outcomes apparently haven’t been constant sufficient for him to disembark.

Grimes should check unfavourable for the virus twice in a row earlier than he can go house, WESH studies.

“His test results have been positive, positive, negative, positive, negative, positive,” Grimes’ mom, Ann, informed the information outlet. He’s reportedly ready on his most up-to-date check outcomes. His father informed WESH that Taylor hasn’t been affected by any signs of the virus.

Apparently, life on the ship isn’t all that thrilling. He’s reportedly been dwelling in a small crew cabin.

“No day is fun, but some days are better than others and then some days are just the absolute worst,” Grimes informed the outlet.

His dad and mom have massive plans for him when he lastly will get house. They stated that they plan to have his family and friends line the street and greet him.