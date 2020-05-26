Florida man kidnaps girl, 17, to get through Covid-19 checkpoint, police say

Authorities allege the incident began on the morning of May 21, when 37-year-old Alexander Michael Sardinas of Tavernier and a 43-year-old Islamorada lady tried to enter the Florida Keys in a rideshare taxi with out identification.

Police mentioned the 2 Florida Keys residents have been turned away.

A short while later, a Florida Highway Patrolman mentioned he noticed the 2 in an argument half a mile from the checkpoint and gave them a courtesy experience to close by Florida City.

The two then allegedly went to a Publix procuring middle car parking zone a few miles away and approached the sufferer. Police mentioned the sufferer had Monroe County plates and a Hurricane reentry sticker on her automotive.

Authorities mentioned Sardinas instructed the woman to drive them to Tavernier and threatened to damage her if she refused or if she touched her mobile phone.

Police mentioned the sufferer then drove to the checkpoint and confirmed her license with the Florida Keys tackle. Detectives mentioned she didn’t say something to the deputies there as a result of she was scared.

The sufferer dropped Sardinas off at a fuel station, the feminine at a pharmacy, after which referred to as a member of the family who referred to as the police, authorities mentioned.

Police mentioned the couple was discovered at totally different places, and neither denied being with the sufferer. The sufferer additionally recognized Sardinas in a photograph lineup because the man who kidnapped and threatened her, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

Police mentioned Sardinas was taken to jail and extra fees could also be pending.

It’s not clear whether or not the suspect has an legal professional or has appeared in courtroom. CNN has calls out to the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Public Defender’s Office.