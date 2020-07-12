Florida man crashes into church, sets it on fire with parishioners inside, sheriff says

Shields then drove off but was spotted by Deputy Josue Gonzalez, who stopped the vehicle by hitting it with his patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said parishioners were not injured. Marion County firefighters quickly doused the fire.

“Our freedom of worship granted in the Constitution is really a freedom that people all hold dear,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. “My deputies and I are sworn to protect that right and certainly will always ensure our citizens can worship in peace. I’m pleased with my deputies for capturing this man so quickly and we appreciate the assistance from every one of the state and federal agencies that worked alongside people during this investigation.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Ocala Star-Banner, Shields told investigators what that he did was “awesome” and smiled and laughed while admitting to setting the church ablaze.

Shields, who described himself as “king” and claimied to be on a “mission,” told a detective he’s problems with the Catholic Church, in line with the affidavit.

Shields, who lives in nearby Dunnellon, also said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication, the Star-Banner reported.

Shields is facing multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, arson, burglary and wanting to elude. He is being held in the Marion County Jail.

The church foyer was heavily damaged, but Mass was still celebrated Saturday evening in the parish hall, in line with the Star-Banner.