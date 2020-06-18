Florida Man Confronts Teen Girls, Says They Don’t Belong, Threatens to Call Cops



Play video content

@omarijhardy

A white man accosted a trio of 15-year-old girls — one of them black — and threatened to call security and have them arrested … and his tirade was caught on video.

The confrontation took place Sunday in Wellington, Florida, after the man began following girls in his car as they were riding with 2 boys on a golf cart.

He was allegedly upset concerning the cart blocking him, but rather of on offer he chose to tailgate them … and continued following 3 girls as they hopped off to walk to the home of Breonna Nelson-Hicks, the black girl noticed in the video.

As you can see … the person angrily accused the girls of not belonging in the development, then said he is going call the gate and have them arrested. He added … “You do not deserve to be in here.”

When that he started pleading his case to a neighbor, girls chimed in and said he was going to hit them with his car. Finally, Breonna had enough and went in her house to get her grandfather, Tony Nelson.

BTW — the angry guy’s reasoning for accosting 15-year-olds seemed very strange.

Grandpa Tony sooner or later confronted the person about threatening the kids … which he oddly denied, and that is where the video stops.

Tony’s convo with the person didn’t, though. He tells The Palm Beach Post they continued to talk and the person tried to defend his actions, but at one point discussed apologizing to the teens.

Tony says it had been too late for that, though — because Breonna was “hysterical” after the incident — and that he called the cops to file a report. The man did, as well, and claimed he almost hit the golf cart being driven by the teens.