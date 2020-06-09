Florida man arrested for encouraging 12-year-old to drive his SUV at 85mph, police say

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly allowed a 12-year-old girl to drive his SUV and encouraged her to speed because he wanted to be considered a “cool father”, despite not being related to the girl.

Shaun Michaelsen, 41, is facing felony charges after an officer said that he pulled over his speeding vehicle to look for a 12-year-old girl in the driver’s seat, according to an arrest report.

The police report said that Mr Michaelsen claimed the girl had asked early in the day if she could drive his Jeep, and that he thought “it would be cool”.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Mr Michaelsen said he was friends with the girl’s mother and that the 12-year-old and her friend were sticking to him for a few days, according to court public records.

He also said that he was trying to be a “cool father”, the police report said, despite maybe not being related to the little one.

Read more

The incident allegedly unfolded around 12.10am on Monday when an officer noticed the SUV make an illegal U-turn and then speed away, the arrest report said.

While pursuing the car, Jupiter police officer Craig Yochum said the vehicle reached speeds of 85 mph (135 kph) in a 45 mph (70 kph) zone before that he was able to pull it over.

Mr Yochum said that after he asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Mr Michaelsen told her to.

Mr Michaelsen reportedly also told officers he’d been drinking.

The 41-year-old has been charged with daughter or son neglect and allowing an unauthorised person to drive.

He was also charged with causing a to develop into a delinquent after being accused of buying girls vape pens.

Mr Michaelsen will be held without bond on Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records usually do not indicate if he has legal counsel.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.