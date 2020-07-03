Florida leads nation in average number of daily new coronavirus cases

Workers spray pesticide away from Esplanade arts center in Singapore, as an ingredient of the fight against dengue fever, on May 20. Chih Wey/Xinhua/Getty

Singapore has just begun to get its second wave of coronavirus under control. Now, it’s on the right track to face its worst-ever outbreak of yet another viral disease: dengue.

More than 14,000 dengue cases have been reported in the city-state because the start of the year, based on the National Environment Agency (NEA). The total number for the whole year is likely to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013 — the greatest dengue outbreak in Singapore’s history, the agency said.

What is dengue? Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, the same insect responsible for spreading Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever. It is commonly found in hot, wet regions of the tropics and subtropics through the rainy months.

Only about 25% of those infected show symptoms, including high fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pains. Extreme cases can bring bleeding, breathing difficulties, organ failure, and potentially death.

Why could it be so bad this season? Dengue cases have grown considerably worldwide, increasing 30-fold in the past 50 years. There are approximately 100-400 million infections every year, and about 50 % of the world’s citizenry is now at an increased risk, according to the World Health Organization.

Scientists say hotter, wetter weather brought on by climate change has created ideal conditions for female mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Not only is there more mosquitoes, but the rapid urbanization occurring in many Asian nations means that vulnerable populations you live in closer contact with disease-carrying insects.

Have lockdown measures caused it to be worse? Another potential factor that worsened the dengue outbreak this season could be the lockdown measures imposed for coronavirus, according to Luo Dahai, associate professor of Infection and Immunity at Nanyang Technological University.

In April, a second wave of infections broke out in Singapore among migrant workers living in packed dormitories, sending daily new infections from below 100 to above 1000 at its peak.

To contain its spread, the us government issued a stay-at-home order and closed down non-essential workplaces and schools. These restrictive measures, known as the “circuit breaker,” lasted from April 7 to June 1.

“When more people stay at home all the days, there could be more residential mosquito breeding and more opportunities for ‘blood meals’,” Luo said.

