Florida Keys high school holds graduation ceremony on jet skis – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) – A high school within the Florida Keys had a particular graduation ceremony for its college students.

Students at Somerset Island Prepatory couldn’t have an everyday graduation ceremony as a result of COVID-19, so as an alternative, they graduated on jet skis, the school stated in a press release.

“The idea to have a Jet Ski graduation is a perfect example of the innovative mindset which permeates Somerset Island Prep. I could not be prouder of the students and staff during these trying times,” stated Todd German, Somerset Academy’s Governing Board Chair.

Photos present the scholars carrying masks, caps and robes as they glide over the water. The graduates collected their diplomas from the principal who was docked simply off the Southernmost House.

Officials stated college students got jet ski classes previous to their graduation day.

