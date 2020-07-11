Florida ‘Karen’ calls woman putting on a mask a ‘good little slave’

A black woman in Florida was called a ‘good little slave’ by yet another woman for putting on her mask before she got onto a public bus.

Megan Charleton, 30, was waiting for a bus in Pasco County on Thursday when the unidentified woman criticized her for putting on the mask

The ‘Karen’, who was associated with three young ones, told Charleton she is Mexican and so could refer to her as a slave.

Charleton shared a video of the incident to social media where the woman could be heard telling her she actually is ‘like all of the rest of the slaves out there’.

An unidentified woman told Megan Charleton, 30, she could refer to her as a slave because she is also Mexican and a woman of color as she waited for the bus in Florida on Thursday

In an Instagram post, Charleton said another woman was initially sitting on the ground behind the bus stop with her three kids and approached her to ask what time the bus comes.

When Charleton shared with her once an hour or so, the other woman said she herself was wrong and called dispatch to ask.

‘She gets off the telephone right as my mom calls me. As I’m on the telephone and the bus is pulling up, Karen arises to me an say in a nasty ass tone “I called they said it’s every 30 minutes” therefore i said “okay, I’ve lived here 20 years it’s always been once an hour but okay” I then say goodbye the phone with my mom,’ she writes.

‘As the bus pulls to a stop I go to put on my mask because Pasco County has a mask mandate and this woman proceeds to share with me “that’s right be a good little slave”.’

The remark isn’t caught on video but Charleton said she instantly started recording after she said it.

A video of what happened after the so-called comments shows the other woman standing with a packed stroller and her children beside her.

‘You just explained be a good little slave,’ Charleton tells her.

The woman hit right back: ‘Your wearing your mask live all of the rest of the slaves out there.’

‘You’re telling me a woman of color be a good little slave?’ Charleton asks.

Megan Charleton, 30, was awaiting a bus in Pasco County on Thursday when she says that a woman criticized her for wearing a mask by referring to her as a ‘slave’

Charleton said that the woman called her a ‘good little slave’ before she started filming

The woman then starts to argue that she can say it as she actually is also a woman of color.

‘And I’m a woman of color too. I’m a Mexican woman of color too,’ she says.

‘I don’t think in complexion because all of us are humans and there’s no such thing as a different race.’

‘It does not matter you never say that. That should really be offensive for your requirements what’s wrong with you,’ Charleton answers, adding that she actually is not setting a ‘good example for the children’.

She posted the video to Instagram and explained the backdrop to the altercation

Charleton said she put on a mask because there is a mandate to do this in Pasco County

The video then shows the bus pulling up and Charleton entering and sitting down through the middle door.

The other woman walks toward the front door but it isn’t known if she boarded or if she was allowed to without a mask.

‘Regardless of the connotation where she meant the word slave you do not ever call a black or brown person a slave. Ever,’ Charleton added in her post’

‘She could’ve chosen any word. But deliberately chose slave’.

Pasco County introduced a mask mandate in late June meaning residents must use ‘face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facility’.

Coronavirus infections in Florida were up by 1,393 per cent on average within the last few seven days.

Health officials reported 11,433 new cases and 93 deaths, according to data on the Florida Department of Health website.

Friday’s data marked the 2nd time the state’s single-day tally topped 11,000.