Florida inmates will comfort dogs afraid of Fourth of July fireworks

But for dogs, the loud bangs can be a nightmare.
That’s why some inmates in Brevard County Jail in Florida, are spending this Independence Day comforting homeless dogs frightened by fireworks and other loud noises.
To help ease the dogs’ pain and anxiety, the inmates will read, play and feed dogs at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Care Center during the peak hours of celebration, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
Originally started as an indication by citizens before changing into “an amazing idea to help calm our homeless pets,” here is the second year in a row inmates at the jail have spent the break comforting dogs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are louder than gunfire (140 decibels) and also many planes at takeoff (120 decibels). The loud noise, in conjunction with bright flashes, can confuse and scare dogs, inducing stress-related symptoms, including heightened heart and respiration rates.
Dogs also hear at higher frequencies — between 45,000 and 65,000 hertz, in comparison to humans’ 20,000 hertz — which could make prolonged noise physically painful.