Florida Governor DeSantis Obliterates Media After His Successful COVID-19 Response

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leveled the mainstream media for his or her protection of his efforts to reopen his state amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

It is virtually a textbook model of find out how to take down biased journalists – journalists who actively cheered for devastation after what they thought was an unwise choice to open up Florida.

DeSantis made his feedback as Vice President Mike Pence regarded on.

“You’ve got a lot of people in your profession who waxed poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like New York,” he stated, chatting with reporters.

“‘Wait two weeks, Florida’s going to be next, just like Italy, wait two weeks,’” DeSantis continued. “Well hell, we’re eight weeks from that and it hasn’t happened.”

WATCH: @GovRonDeSantis tears aside the media’s completely dishonest reporting on Florida’s coronavirus numbers. “We’ve succeeded and I think that people just don’t want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative, it challenges their assumption.” pic.twitter.com/HvUr751HjS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 20, 2020

Partisan Hacks

The Florida Republican additionally took purpose at journalists for making a “partisan narrative” over his efforts to efficiently navigate the pandemic.

“We’ve succeeded and I think that people just don’t want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative, it challenges their assumption, so they’ve got to try and find a boogeyman,” DeSantis defined.

Rich Lowry of the National Review not too long ago penned a column asking, “Where Does Ron DeSantis Go to Get His Apology?”

“If you talk to Governor DeSantis and his team, it’s impossible to conclude anything other than that they have taken this seriously from the beginning, been immersed in the data and research, and crafted a well-considered response,” Lowry writes.

“Which makes it all the more astonishing and unfair that the media has been portraying DeSantis as a yokel who was going to get Floridians killed with his lax approach.”

Don’t maintain your breath on an apology from the media. They’re too busy fawning over New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose insurance policies really did result in ‘doom and gloom’ in his state.

ICYMI here’s a recap of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ briefing in the present day pic.twitter.com/zzENxQspih — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 20, 2020

Media Actually Cheered For Trump Supporters to Die in Florida

The Washington Post’s faux conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin was brazenly predicting extra Republicans would die from the coronavirus than Democrats.

Jennifer Rubin needs extra Republicans die of coronavirus than Democrats.

This isn’t stunning when you contemplate that in August 2019 she additionally wished that the Republican Party must be “burned down” and that there have been no “survivors”

pic.twitter.com/1l4o05e1Rj — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 16, 2020

David Zurawik, a media critic for the Baltimore Sun, appeared on CNN to inform Trump voters “now your loved ones can die.”

“People are dying because of his [Trump] foolishness” – Balitimore Sun’s @DavidZurawik on CNN’s @ReliableSources. “You voted for him, you stuck it to the elites for three years, but now your loved ones can die, the game’s over.” pic.twitter.com/ILW7K8f3QA — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) April 12, 2020

But it was Miami Herald reporter Fabiola Santiago who actually crossed a line suggesting packed seashores in Florida “should work nicely to thin the ranks” of President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis supporters.

Santiago deleted the tweet and tried to elucidate her feedback.

In reality, my intent was to sound an alarm about prematurely opening up the nation and the state. I used to be making an attempt to open eyes, minds and save lives, not create an argument about me as an alternative of the difficulty, which deserves dialogue. #StayHome #BeSafe #practicesocialdistancing — Fabiola Santiago (@fabiolasantiago) April 20, 2020

Contrast that with protection of Cuomo, who issued a direct order forcing nursing properties to absorb COVID sufferers, leading to hundreds of lives misplaced.

CNN had Cuomo and his brother partaking in prop comedy, by no means as soon as mentioning the nursing house scandal.

Fox News character Greg Gutfeld lauded DeSantis’ response, calling it “full Trump.”

“Maybe Trump is contagious, because man, that guy went full Trump and he deserved every moment to say what he had to say because the media held him accountable for things he didn’t do, and meanwhile didn’t hold other people accountable for things they did,” Gutfeld stated.

“They didn’t hold China accountable and they didn’t hold those responsible for the rest home scandals accountable,” he continued. “They turned Andrew Cuomo into a saint while totally vilifying this guy.”

The mainstream media on this nation is as corrupt an institute as there may be. Good on DeSantis for calling them out.