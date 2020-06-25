Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill providing $500M to raise teachers’ salaries

“This is a really big day for teacher’s compensation and we look forward to getting it to the teachers,” DeSantis said Wednesday.

Of the allotted $500 million, $100 million will go to experienced teachers who already make more than the common minimum salary. The average teacher’s salary during the years 2017-2018 was $37,636, according to the National Education Association.

“Obviously you’re not going to get rich doing it, just like police officers don’t get rich, just like other things,” DeSantis said. “You do it since you have a servant’s heart.”

The bill also ensures that a school district cannot lower a teacher’s annual salary below the bottom minimum.

DeSantis made the announcement from the Mater Academy in Hialeah Gardens, a charter school located in Miami-Dade County.

The bill takes influence on July 1, and the governor assured Floridians that pay bump will “100 percent” be included in this year’s budget, regardless of the changes COVID-19 brought to the state’s financial landscape.

The bill signed Wednesday, is reportedly the single largest teacher’s compensation package ever for hawaii of Florida.

DeSantis also applauded Florida teachers for coping with the coronavirus and teaching virtually.

“It wasn’t an easy transition,” DeSantis said.

“I think Florida did better than almost any other state,” that he added, noting their innovation and dedication to the students via a difficult time.