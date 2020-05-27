Florida girl asks for donations for birthday to help hungry families

TAMPA, Fla. — Kennedy McCormick’s pals didn’t have to ask {the teenager} what she wished for her 14th birthday this yr. That is as a result of Kennedy asks for the identical factor yearly.

“Cereal! I always tell my friends I want cereal,” saide Kennedy.

She has requested for cereal yearly for her birthday since she was 7 years previous.

“One day Ii was watching TV with my family and this commercial came on and it was about child hunger. After the commercial went off my parents explained to me what the commercial was about,” said Kennedy. “So I asked my mom if instead of getting presents for my birthday if I could find a way to help them. So my mom found Feeding Tampa Bay and from there we just started doing food drives every year.”

Kennedy has collected bins of cereal for Feeding Tampa Bay’s Cereal for Summer program ever since.

But this yr was totally different.

In the months main up to her 14th birthday, the nation went into quarantine which threatened to sideline her fundraising efforts.

“i would normally be busy with school and sports,” said Kennedy. “But this downtime has helped me to be able to think creatively about how I can help others during this pandemic.”

So she got here up with a digital fundraiser, full with a piano recital from the birthday girl herself.

Her solely request: cash and plenty of it.

Kelley Sims, Chief Development Officer for Feeding Tampa Bay, says overcoming the obstacles the pandemic threw in entrance of her is proof Kennedy is set to make a distinction.

“We are so thankful for Kennedy who’s been with us supporting Cereal for Summer since 2015 in creative ways each year, this year with her piano recital,” said Sims. “The fact that she’s been able to raise over 3 thousand dollars, which is 30,000 meals is a testament to the fact that everyone can do something to support our neighbors in need.”

Kennedy continues to be amassing donations on her Facebook recital page. She can be already planning for her get together subsequent yr with one change, visitors shall be ready to convey cereal and money.