Florida felons voting: Federal judge strikes down parts of law requiring felons to pay fines before voting

The judgment– which establishes the phase for thousands of Floridians to register to ballot– strikes down parts of a Florida law gone by Republican legislators that called for citizens with felony sentences to pay off all their lawful economic responsibilities before casting a tally.

United States District Court Judge Robert Hinkle created in his choice that “this order holds that the State can condition voting on payment of fines and restitution that a person is able to pay but cannot condition voting on payment of amounts a person is unable to pay or on payment of taxes, even those labeled fees or costs.”

“This order puts in place administrative procedures that comport with the Constitution and are less burdensome, on both the State and the citizens, than those the State is currently using to administer the unconstitutional pay-to-vote system,” he proceeded.

Convicted felons in Florida had their voting legal rights brought back with a constitutional modification come on November2018 Amendment 4, which permitted founded guilty felons that full “all terms of sentence” the right to ballot, passed with almost 65% of the ballot, surpassing the 60% limit called for.