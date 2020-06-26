Florida dolphin and dog who have been friends for years featured in adorable pictures – Armenian News

A dolphin and dog had a particular reunion in Florida after they struck up an unlikely friendship six years ago, Standard.co.uk reports.

Gunner the Golden Retriever and Delta the dolphin first met when the dog was an eight-week old puppy, and Delta was four.

A picture of Gunner licking the dolphin amassed an impressive 1.3 million likes and it has been shared nearly 242,000 times.

The photo, that was accompanied with the caption “sorry to interrupt, important news” was posted on Twitter on June 17.

Some said the heartwarming image was a welcome break from the distressing news around the coronavirus pandemic.

One person said on Twitter: “I need more of this stuff on my feed.”

While yet another social media user added: “If humans were this compassionate to each other, the world will be less chaotic.”