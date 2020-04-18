Florida Doctors Rip Down Elderly Man’s Trump Flag – End Up Getting Arrested

Two Florida medical doctors who’re married ended up getting hit with a brutal dose of justice after they ripped down a pro-Donald Trump flag of a senior citizen in Gulf Breeze.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, appeared to do not know that 67 year-old David Brannen had safety cameras rolling on his property after they trespassed and ripped down his Trump flag. Unfortunately for the couple, your complete incident was captured on digital camera, with police saying the couple drove as much as the property in a golf cart with their two youngsters and proceeded to steal the flag, in keeping with WKRG.

In the video, a person and a girl may be seen grabbing a ladder and approaching a flagpole as a baby begs them to cease. The baby is heard crying, saying that they had been afraid their mother and father would go to jail.

“No, don’t do it! You’re gonna go to jail,” the kid says. “Stop it! I don’t want you two going to jail.”

SHOCKING VIDEO! Physician-Parents possessed w @realDonaldTrump hatred a lot that they steal a senior citizen’s Trump flag w youngsters in tow. The little boy is begging them to cease. Apparently two medical levels lack the decency & widespread sense of a kid. Despicable parenting! pic.twitter.com/nZsLA09ob6 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 14, 2020

Though Laura may be heard telling her baby to not fear, it seems the child was the voice of purpose right here, as a result of jail is precisely the place the couple ended up.

Geoffrey and Laura had been later arrested and charged with vandalism in addition to varied minor offenses that embody contributing to the delinquency of a minor, trespassing, larceny – petit theft, and prison mischief – property harm.

Both Geoffrey and Laura are gynecologists who work at completely different hospitals within the Pensacola space, in keeping with Daily Mail, they usually have since been launched from police custody.

This is Trump derangement syndrome at its absolute worst. It’s unhappy that these two mother and father, who had been apparently good sufficient to make it via medical faculty, had been dumb sufficient to get arrested whereas setting this sort of instance for his or her baby.

Hopefully, the decide throws the ebook at these two liberal nitwits.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on April 16, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo has surprising meltdown, blasts his personal community: ‘Ridiculous’ content material, ‘not worth my time’

Is the Western Pact the start of the American breakup?

The race to reopen the nation is on