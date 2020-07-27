Florida Covid-19 cases in children: Hospitalizations among kids jump 23%

On July 16, the state had an overall of 23,170 kids ages 17 and under who had actually checked favorable because the start of the pandemic, according to the Florida Department ofHealth By Friday, that number leapt to 31,150
That’s a 34% boost in brand-new cases among kids in 8 days.
And more kids in Florida are needing hospitalization. As of July 16, 246 kids had actually been hospitalized with coronavirus. By July 24, that number had actually leapt to303
That’s a 23% boost in kid Covid-19 hospitalizations in 8 days.
During that very same period, the death toll among kids in Florida went from 4 to 5.
On July 18, Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum passed away from Covid-19 issues, according to state health department records. The 9-year-old lady’s household stated Kimmie had no recognized pre-existing conditions.
The rises in kid Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations come amidst widespread dispute over whether kids ought to go back to class this fall, or if they ought to continue remote knowing.
And White House coronavirus job force organizerDr Deborah Birx has actually consistently stated researchers are still studying how rapidly kids under the age of 10 can spread out the infection, as a lot of them have actually stayed at home and far from their peers throughout peak months of this pandemic.
The test positivity rate for kids was especially high in Martin County (253%) and Miami-Dade County (196%).
“I do understand the need for opening up the schools,” statedDr Andrew Pastewski, a dad and medical director of the extensive care system at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.
“Kids need to develop, they need to grow, they need to learn, they need to develop social skills,” he stated. “However, we’re surging right now. I would not think opening up during a surge was the right time.”
CNN’s Maeve Reston added to this report.