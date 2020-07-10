Authorities in Kazakhstan have denied a study published by Chinese officials that the united states is experiencing an outbreak of “unknown pneumonia” potentially deadlier than the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan issued a warning to citizens living in the Central Asian country that the pneumonia had killed more than 1,700 people.

“Kazakhstani Health Department and other agencies are conducting comparative research and have not defined the nature of the pneumonia virus,” the statement said.

New cases of the unidentified pneumonia have been increasing significantly since mid-June in the united states, said the embassy, adding that occasionally, authorities are reporting countless new cases a day.

In a statement afterwards Friday, the Kazakhstan health ministry acknowledged the presence of “viral pneumonias of unspecified etiology,” but denied that the outbreak was new or unknown.

“In response to these reports, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially declares that this information does not correspond to reality,” the statement read.

It added the “unspecified” pneumonia classification followed World Health Organization directions “for the registration of pneumonia when the coronavirus infection is diagnosed clinically or epidemiologically but is not confirmed by laboratory testing.”

According to the embassy, the rise was concentrated in the elements of Atyrau, Aktobe and Shymkent, which together have nearly 500 new cases and much more than 30 critically ill patients.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that Beijing needed more details from Kazakh authorities.

“For the specifics, I am going to refer one to the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan, we might also want to get more information,” a spokesperson said Friday.

