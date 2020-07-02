A Florida county commissioner has objected to a fellow council member setting his Zoom background to a Black Lives Matter mural image.

Commissioner Ken Welch has appeared in virtual meetings with the Black Lives Matter street mural in South St. Pete as his backdrop over the past couple of weeks.

Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters took issue with the image and is now asking that he eliminate it.

Peters explained that while she’s no problem with the artwork itself, she found it inappropriate he should allow it to be his Zoom background throughout work calls.

‘I have no problem with the artwork behind him personally, I do not.

‘But the bottom line is as soon as you start one individual having an indication and that is in fact an indication, even though it’s artwork – now what’s to say I’m maybe not going to put up a bit of artwork about, abortion, simply for an example,’ she told Florida Politics on Tuesday.

Several local artists painted the Black Live Matter mural on the road during a Juneteenth 2020 celebration in St. Petersburg, Florida

Peters claimed that she even received emails from constituents who are offended by the image.

On Tuesday, the commissioner raised the problem at the end of a meeting to discuss funding amid the Covid-19 crisis. She suggested the development of a document aiming policies and guidelines for council members.

Welch defended his background, saying: ‘In 2020 in the entire world that we’re living in we need to speak on issues.

‘This is just a Zoom back ground and I’ll continue to use this Zoom background because I feel that strongly about any of it.’

No further action was taken.

Taking to Twitter, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman wrote: ‘It is just shameful that Commissioner Peters comes with an issue with a few letters of our BLM street mural used as Commissioner Welch’s back ground’

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman afterwards criticized Peters for asking Welch to change his background.

‘Her judgment is way off and her politics are clearly out of step with who’re in Pinellas and St. Pete. Really unbelievable.’

The St. Petersburg ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural was hand-painted by a few local artists and was unveiled within a Juneteenth celebration last month in response to the killing of George Floyd, as the area saw weeks of protests against racism and police brutality.