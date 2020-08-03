Florida coronavirus: Two teens die of complications

This brings the total number of minors who have died in relation to the virus in Florida to seven. The others were a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County, an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

To date, more than 38,000 minors have contracted Covid-19 in Florida, according to data released by the health department.

Florida, along with several other states including Texas, Arizona, and California, has become one of the Covid-19 hotspots in recent months, with new daily infections soaring from mid-June into July.