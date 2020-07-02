Florida coronavirus: State marks Covid-19 case record as July Fourth weekend approaches

The current rise in cases represents actual new infections and just isn’t attributable to more testing, Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Thursday.

“There is no question that the more testing you get, the more you will uncover — but we do believe this is a real increase in cases,” Giroir said to the House Select Committee on Coronavirus.

Giroir said California, Arizona, Texas and Florida accounted for about 50% of new cases and “they’re very concerning to all in public health.”

The Fourth of July weekend creates a “perfect storm” for a spike in cases, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center.

“The combination of travel, the combination of reopening — perhaps in some cases, too early — and the combination of people not necessarily following some of these preventive guidelines,” he said.

DeSantis assured reporters this week that his state can deal with the uptick in cases and it is not necessary to shut shops and restaurants.

“We’re not going back, closing things,” he said. “I mean, people going to business is not what’s driving it. I think when you see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is just more social interactions and so that’s natural.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said this week restaurants in the county will close nightly at midnight. Gimenez said that not complying with the order is just a second-degree misdemeanor and violators can be fined and spend up to 180 days in jail.

Additionally, everybody in Miami-Dade will be needed to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public.