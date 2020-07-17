Florida coronavirus patient went from diagnosis to dying in her daughter’s arms in a matter of days

“My grandmother was alone, she was scared,” Fereira said.

Just days after her diagnosis, she would die — wrapped in her daughter's arms.

‘Everybody is afraid’

Her family was set to continue their annual trip on July 6 to the west coast of Florida, but a week prior to the reunion Laurens started to feel unwell, Fereira said.

The illness began with stomach symptoms, but Laurens’ daughters soon noticed she was very weak and not making sense, Fereira said.

Late Wednesday, July 1, her daughter brought her to the Memorial Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Fereira said. Due to virus precautions, his aunt could not stay at a healthcare facility with Laurens, who had underlying conditions including diabetes and failed to speak English.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a healthcare facility called the household to let them know Laurens was diagnosed with coronavirus, Fereira said. On that hospital telephone call, Laurens cried to her family that she was scared.

According to a medical document provided by Fereira, she was launched around 3 a.m. on Thursday with guidelines to get prescriptions and to call her medical practitioner for a follow-up consultation in two days. But her family had no chance to get in touch with her directly, because she did not have a cellphone with her, and it was 6 a.m. prior to the hospital inform them she might be picked up, that he said.

The hospital system said it couldn’t comment on Laurens’ specific case but that admission decisions are based on a number of factors and the physician’s assessment.

That Thursday night, still feeling unwell, she was taken by her daughter to yet another Memorial Hospital Miramar location, Fereira said. She was again identified as having Covid-19 and prescribed new medications for her symptoms, according to documents supplied by Fereira.

Although documents from a healthcare facility instructed her to schedule a follow-up visit around July 4, Fereira said medical offices were closed for the vacation and she got a consultation for early that week.

But Laurens did not make it to that day, Fereira said.

Laurens’ daughters looked after her within the weekend. She had a bad day Saturday, with fever, chills and human body aches, but seemed to improve Sunday, Fereira said. Then Sunday night in to Monday morning she developed pains in her chest, had a hard time breathing and was sweating profusely, Fereira’s mother and aunt told him.

Fereira says he woke up Monday morning to a 2 a.m. text from his father saying Laurens was being taken to a healthcare facility in an ambulance with her daughters.

In his aunt’s arms, Fereira’s grandmother flatlined in the ambulance, that he said. An EMT looked on, frozen, and his aunt told Fereira that she had to shake him out of it.

“It just goes to show, everybody is afraid,” he said.

Medical personnel attempted to revive her at the hospital, but she failed to make it, Fereira said.

Fereira lives close to the Pembroke hospital his grandmother was rushed to in her last moments, and that he said that he relives her death every single day.

“I hear ambulances going to that hospital once every one to two hours,” he said. “The thought of it, that my mom had to see my poor grandmother in an ambulance strapped up to life saving devices … it’s so fresh.”

And the same days he hears ambulances bringing more patients to a healthcare facility in hawaii with surging cases, Fereira said he’s frustrated to see people going about without masks as if nothing were different.

A caretaker and matriarch trying to find better healthcare

On Wednesday, family gathered in a small group for her funeral. Most had to join on line because many of those that called Laurens a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend live in Colombia or Venezuela.

Wherever they are, they all are mourning a matriarch, Fereira said. She always had the best advice and had a natural or emotional remedy for anybody feeling down or unwell, he said.

All the money she made as a personal home caretaker for seniors, Fereira said, she delivered back to her sons and daughters coping with the pandemic in Colombia and Venezuela, where she immigrated from in the first 2000’s dreaming about a much more comfortable life and better medical care, Fereira said.

‘The worse it gets, the worse it’s going to get in hospitals’

“I’m so thankful for those people but at the same time I feel like all medical services are so overwhelmed right now. Our medical professionals need some kind of back up,” that he said.

Memorial Healthcare System, which includes the Pembroke and Miramar locations where Laurens was treated, said in a statement that a healthcare facility system can’t comment on patient care due to HIPAA regulations.

“As a public healthcare system, Memorial does not, nor have we ever, allowed bed availability to determine care decisions, a policy we expect to continue despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. Admission to a hospital is a physician-driven decision based on many factors, including a patient’s vitals and clinical presentation at the emergency room,” a healthcare facility system said. “Throughout the state, about 20% of patients who are COVID-19 positive visit emergency rooms. Ultimately, statewide data shows that about 11% of people with COVID-19 get admitted to hospitals.”

Fereira hopes the story will encourage people to simply take more measures to decrease the spread of the virus and support medical staff as restrictions lift and cases increase.

“The worse it gets, the worse it’s going to get in hospitals — and things like this are going to keep happening,” that he said.