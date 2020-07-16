Florida coronavirus: Miami hospitals hit 95% capacity, mayor says

The demographic with the greatest infection rate is people between 18 and 34, who represent 27% of the population, Suarez said.
“They are going back to the home and infecting everybody in the household,” Suarez said.
Surveys show 33.7% of respondents report being infected by a relative, Suarez said, emphasizing the value of sanitizing measures in the home.
Florida is reeling from the pandemic, with 315,775 positive coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to statistics released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health. That’s a growth of 13,965 cases from the prior day.
An overall total of 8,626 individuals are currently hospitalized across hawaii.
Florida’s health department on Thursday reported 156 new deaths from Wednesday, the most yet in a 24-hour period. The previous high number for daily deaths was 132 on Tuesday. A total of 4,677 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state.
DeSantis says labs may possibly lose contracts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that a few of the private laboratories the state is using to process coronavirus test results may possibly lose their contracts when they don’t provide results within two days.
“We need to get these testing results back in a timely fashion,” DeSantis said at a news conference.
DeSantis also applauded positive results from antibody testing, calling it a “good sign.” Antibody tests determine whether a person had Covid-19 previously, after the disease is cleared.
“That creates resistance in terms of the ability for the disease to spread,” DeSantis said.
However, researchers like the World Health Organization have repeatedly said there’s no evidence to show that prior disease and developing antibodies make someone immune to future infection.
A Spanish government study suggested that coronavirus antibodies wane following a few weeks.