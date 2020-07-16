Florida coronavirus: Miami hospitals hit 95% capacity, mayor says

The demographic with the greatest infection rate is people between 18 and 34, who represent 27% of the population, Suarez said.

“They are going back to the home and infecting everybody in the household,” Suarez said.

Surveys show 33.7% of respondents report being infected by a relative, Suarez said, emphasizing the value of sanitizing measures in the home.

Florida is reeling from the pandemic, with 315,775 positive coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to statistics released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health. That’s a growth of 13,965 cases from the prior day.