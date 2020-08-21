Florida coronavirus: A 6-year-old girl is the state’s youngest Covid-19 fatality

The girl is amongst the 119 deaths reported by the state on Friday, according to information fromthe Florida Department of Health It’s uncertain whether she contracted the infection after touching with a recognized case or if her infection was travel associated.
The health department did not offer additional information. CNN has actually connected toFlorida Gov Ron DeSantis for remark.
Eight minors in Florida have actually passed away from Covid -19, according to the latest health records.
The previous youngest victim of Covid -19 was 9-year-old Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum. The girl, who had no recognized hidden health conditions, passed away July 18 in Putnam County.
The others were an 11-year-old young boy and a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, a 17-year-old young boy in Pasco County and a 17-year-old young boy inManatee County
Hillsborough County is situated in the west main location of the state and is the county seat is the city ofTampa The county has actually had 159 deaths, health authorities stated.
Florida has the second-highest variety of coronavirus cases in the nation. The state has actually reported 593,286 cases given that the pandemic started, according to a tally of cases from Johns Hopkins University.