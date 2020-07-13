Florida coronavirus: 1 state has more Covid-19 cases than most countries

Florida reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one day — 15,300 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
It took the entire United States 59 days to top 15,000 combined cases — from January 21 to March 20.
It also took the entire US more than two months from the start of the outbreak to top 15,000 new cases in a single day. That happened on March 26, when the US had 18,036 new cases in a single day, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Florida has 12x the cases of Australia and South Korea combined
Australia and South Korea both have more people than Florida, but both countries have seen just a fraction of the Covid-19 cases that Florida has.
South Korea (population 51 million) has had 13,479 coronavirus cases as of Monday.
In other words, Florida’s Covid-19 cases has topped Australia’s and South Korea’s combined — times 12.
Florida’s Covid-19 death toll is like 10 jumbo jets crashing
Florida has triple the number of China’s Covid-19 cases
But now, the entire country of China has less than 1/3 the total Covid-19 cases that Florida does, according to Johns Hopkins data. As of Monday, China had 85,117 total cases since the pandemic started, compared to Florida’s 282,435.
Florida has surpassed Italy in Covid-19 cases, too
As of Monday, Italy — population 60 million — had 243,230 cases from throughout the pandemic. Florida — population 21 million — has already surpassed that number, at 282,435.
Florida has more Covid-19 cases than most countries
If Florida were a country, it would rank No. 9 in the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins data Monday.
Eight countries have higher counts than Florida: the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.