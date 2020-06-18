Florida bridge is closed amid ‘risk of imminent collapse’ after huge crack appears

A six-lane bridge in Stuart, Florida has been closed to traffic after the US Coast Guard claimed it was ‘at risk of imminent collapse’.

On Wednesday morning, a large crack was spotted in The Roosevelt Bridge, and chunks of concrete were spotted falling off the southbound side of the structure.

It prompted The Coast Guard to send out an urgent message via its scanners warning boaters not to sail in the waters beneath the bridge.

Florida Department of Transport engineers have been called in to inspect the structure and it remains closed to traffic.

Stuart Mayor Mike Meier told reporters at a press conference late Wednesday that inspectors discovered ‘structural issues’ on the bridge, but denied there was an ‘immediate risk of collapse’.

Rust in steel cables was exposed when the concrete fell, according to WPTV.

The TC Palm reports that the bridge underwent its ‘biannual inspection’ on Tuesday.

The Roosevelt Bridge – which was constructed in 1996 – was last surveyed back in June 2018, when it was given a rating of 97.8 out of 100 and a health rating of 96.22 out of 100.

State senator Gayle Harrell stated that ‘a detailed, very in-depth inspection now is warranted, and we want to make sure that it is done at the highest level.’

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association released a report in April which found that nearly 231,000 bridges across the country need repair or should be completely replaced.

That number represents almost a third of all bridges throughout the US.

Over the past 50 years, dozens of Americans have been killed in bridge collapses.

In 2007, 13 people died when the I-35 W Bridge collapsed in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Roosevelt Bridge in Florida is a major thoroughfare, with tens of thousands of cars crossing the structure every single day.

Traffic has now been diverted to Interstate 95 and Florida’s Turnpike, with motorists told to add 30 to 40 minutes onto their journeys.

There is no indication as to when the bridge will reopen, but the Coast Guard has now given the all-clear for vessels to sail beneath the structure.