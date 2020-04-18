Florida Beaches Pakced As Trump Cajoles People to Break Quarantine

Jacksonville, FL Beachgoers Don’t appear in any respect involved with the variety of coronavirus deaths and circumstances on the rise … as a result of they hit the sand Friday and packed in like sardines.

It’s a loopy sight, because the solar worshipers took their probabilities by getting in shut contact with different beachgoers.

Jacksonville’s mayor, Lenny Curry, celebrated the trek to the seashore saying, “This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life.”

President Trump is clearly encouraging individuals to break quarantine, with Tweets like, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA.”

He’s clearly dog-whistling, as a result of he threw on this … “And save your great 2nd Amendment.”

Not arduous to learn between the strains … he is telling his stalwarts to ignore the recommendation of medical doctors, scientists, their governor and mayor, as a result of they’re Americans dammit.