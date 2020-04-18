FLORIDA BEACHES PACKED … As Trump Urges People To Break Quarantine

During this period when COVID-19 is haunting countries all across the globe, it is essential to stay indoors and enforce social distancing. Yeah, it might get boring and you might have to wait in front of the window, wondering what you could have been doing had the virus not taken over the world in this manner. But we need to be responsible. Doctors all over the world are saying that social distancing is the only way to fight this virus – maybe, we should listen to them?

Florida beachgoers don’t seem concerned though. They seem to have taken the tweets of Trump quite literally. Trump has been under a lot of stress during this pandemic. And maybe, as some kind of stress-buster, he is producing a few controversial tweets. He has sent out tweets like “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,””LIBERATE MINNESOTA” and “LIBERATE MICHIGAN”. He may have also thrown in something like “And save your great 2nd Amendment.”

People in Florida had chosen to read between the lies and start coming out. They were seen on the sunny beach this Friday, ignoring all the protocols of social distancing. Even Lenny Curry, the Mayor of Jacksonville, was seen trekking on the beach. According to her: “This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life.”

Source